JAKARTA -- Indonesia has signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. aircraft manufacturer Boeing for the purchase of 24 new units of F-15EX fighter jets in the latest move to upgrade the country's aging military air fleet, the country's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The MoU was signed on Monday by Air Vice Marshal Yusuf Jauhari, head of the Indonesian ministry's defense facilities agency, and Boeing Fighters Vice President and Program Manager Mark Sears.