OMAHA, U.S. -- The motto for the U.S. Strategic Command, the military branch responsible for America's nuclear arsenal, ends with an ambiguous ellipsis.

"Peace is our profession ..." is written on the walls of the command's headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. The slogan is a reminder that its ultimate mission is to deter any adversary and to maintain peace. But should it have to, the U.S. will not hesitate to use its assets, the three dots signal.