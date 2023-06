YOKOSUKA, Japan -- The ITS Francesco Morosini, an offshore patrol ship of the Italian Navy, on Thursday paid a port call to Yokosuka -- home to the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force -- as part of a five-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

The Thaon di Revel-class patrol ship, the first Italian Navy asset to anchor at a Japanese port in 27 years, will moor at the MSDF's Yokosuka Naval Base for seven days.