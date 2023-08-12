ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Japan Defense Ministry seeks talks with academia on dual-use tech

Drone and autonomous-driving tech holds promise for military purposes

Members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces conduct a drill in Okinawa. The JSDF and the Defense Ministry seek to apply more civilian technology to defense applications.   © Reuters
YUSUKE TAKEUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese defense officials plan to hold regular talks with academia on sharing research in dual-use technology, Nikkei has learned, as the traditional wall between the two sides begins to break down.

The Defense Ministry and Japan Self-Defense Forces look to create the framework for this dialogue, the first of its kind in Japan, by the end of this fiscal year in March. They aim to explore ways to apply the latest research results in academia to a wider range of force operations and defense equipment R&D.

