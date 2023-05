TOKYO/SEOUL -- Japan and South Korea aim to lower blind spots on North Korean missile activity by linking their radar systems through the U.S., a move designed to allow the sharing of launch data in real time.

The idea is for the U.S. to link the radar systems used by the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, the South Korean military and U.S. troops stationed in both Japan and South Korea. They could share data like where North Korean missiles are launched, as well as the speed and distance traveled.