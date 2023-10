WASHINGTON -- Japan and the U.S. are bolstering an integrated deterrence strategy in the Asia-Pacific, deploying Tomahawk missiles and surveillance drones to counter growing security challenges from China and North Korea.

On Wednesday, Japanese Defense Minister Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin that Tokyo will acquire Tomahawk cruise missiles from the U.S. in fiscal 2025, a year ahead of schedule.