TOKYO -- Japan and the U.S. have begun discussing the joint development of what the Japanese Ministry of Defense calls the world's first practical application of an interceptor missile for hypersonic projectiles.

This will improve deterrence against China, Russia and North Korea. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and reach an agreement on Friday, the day of their trilateral summit at Camp David with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.