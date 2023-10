WASHINGTON -- Japan will acquire U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles a year ahead of schedule in fiscal 2025, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Wednesday.

The new defense chief told his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin of the plan in a 50-minute meeting at the Pentagon. Kihara, who became defense minister three weeks ago, is on an inaugural trip to Washington this week. He met with national security adviser Jake Sullivan earlier in the day.