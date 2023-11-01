Japan envisions 'quasi-alliance' with Philippines

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to lay the groundwork for a new security treaty with the Philippines during his upcoming trip there, part of Tokyo's efforts to expand its network of "quasi-allies" for joint training in the Indo-Pacific.

The push comes as China rapidly bolsters its military, sparking concern that the U.S. and its alliance with Japan would not be enough to deter expansionist moves by Beijing. Tokyo looks to increase its cooperation with other American allies like Australia, the U.K., South Korea and the Philippines.