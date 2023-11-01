ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Japan envisions 'quasi-alliance' with Philippines

Kishida to pave way for new security pact to counter China's maritime ambitions

A Philippine naval ship participates in the ASEAN Fleet Review in May. Japan wants to strengthen its defense partnership with the Philippines, including by facilitating joint drills.   © Reuters
KANA BABA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to lay the groundwork for a new security treaty with the Philippines during his upcoming trip there, part of Tokyo's efforts to expand its network of "quasi-allies" for joint training in the Indo-Pacific.

The push comes as China rapidly bolsters its military, sparking concern that the U.S. and its alliance with Japan would not be enough to deter expansionist moves by Beijing. Tokyo looks to increase its cooperation with other American allies like Australia, the U.K., South Korea and the Philippines.

Read Next

Latest On Defense

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more