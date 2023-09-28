ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Japan names 33 airports, ports to be upgraded for defense use

China, Taiwan emergency is focus of contingency planning

New Ishigaki Airport, on Ishigaki Island in Okinawa prefecture, is among the facilities slated to be expanded for possible military use under a plan the government is weighing for next year.
YUSUKE TAKEUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Faced with growing security concerns in East Asia, and looking at potential military use of civilian infrastructure, the Japanese government has selected 33 airports and ports in 10 prefectures as candidates for expansion, Nikkei has learned.

The government will shortly begin discussions with prefectures and municipalities that manage the facilities to extend runways and expand docks, enabling the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and the Japan Coast Guard to evacuate citizens or deploy troops in an emergency.

