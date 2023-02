TOKYO -- Japan aims to ink a deal in fiscal 2023 to buy as many as 500 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the U.S., bolstering its long-range strike capability as part of a defense build-up.

The budget for the fiscal year beginning in April, now under consideration by parliament, allots 211.3 billion yen ($1.59 billion) for the purchase, to be negotiated through Washington's Foreign Military Sales program. This sum includes related costs such as storage containers.