ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Japan ruling party eyes deal on easing weapons export rules by summer

Debate seen ramping up as G-7 plans greater assistance to Ukraine

A member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force rides a howitzer equipped vehicle during a drill in May 2022. Current guidelines ban Japan from exporting arms to countries facing a conflict -- such as Ukraine. (Pool photo/Reuters)
SHUNSUKE SHIGETA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to resume debate on updating the country's restrictions on weapons transfers this week toward reaching an agreement this summer, as Group of Seven leaders at their summit in Hiroshima vowed to extend further assistance to Ukraine.

National security dominated the agenda on Sunday, the last day of the summit, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan to attend the talks. G-7 leaders in a communique said they would uphold and reinforce "the free and open international order based on the rule of law." U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to provide training to Ukrainian pilots for U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets.

Read Next

Latest On Defense

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close