TOKYO -- Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force on Thursday began an annual Indo-Pacific tour that is set to be its largest to date, including a port call in Kiribati after the island nation switched its diplomatic allegiance from China to Taiwan.

The seventh Indo-Pacific Deployment is scheduled to run until Sept. 17, lasting 151 days -- longer than last year's 138 days. A total of 1,190 personnel will participate across one submarine and three surface units.