ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Japan's opposition parties struggle to dispute defense buildup

Ruling LDP's own ex-PM Fukuda becomes key critic, urges coexistence with China

Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A Lightning IIs and multiple U.S. planes taxi into position during an "elephant walk" at Misawa Air Base in Aomori, Japan, in May 2022.   © U.S. Navy
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Japan

TOKYO -- As Japan beefs up its defense capabilities, opposition parties are finding it difficult to challenge the buildup itself, limiting their grievances to procedural issues such as funding and accountability. Raising taxes is unacceptable, say many, while others note that it is not clear what the expanded defense budget will be used for.

But few have protested the need to significantly boost defense spending in a neighborhood that includes China, Russia and North Korea. The hesitation stems from poll numbers that show a majority of the public wants to bolster deterrence.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close