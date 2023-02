TOKYO -- Japan plans to purchase 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles from the U.S., Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told lower house lawmakers Monday, part of his government's push to acquire long-range deterrents against potential threats.

Kishida's government aims to conclude a purchase agreement in fiscal 2023 and to deploy the Tomahawks in fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 on Maritime Self-Defense Force vessels equipped with the Aegis missile defense system.