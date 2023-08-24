ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Japan takes step toward allowing export of next-gen fighter jet

Revised guidelines would pave way for transfer of jointly developed weapons

An artist's rendering of Japan's next-generation fighter. (Handout from Japan's Ministry of Defense)
YUSUKE TAKEUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government informed ruling parties on Wednesday of plans to allow broader exports of jointly developed defense equipment including lethal weapons, paving the way for next-generation fighters under development with the U.K. and Italy to be transferred to other countries.

The government presented its intention to revise the country's three principles covering defense exports at a ruling party working group meeting on Wednesday. The National Security Council will formalize the guideline changes by the end of the year.

Read Next

Latest On Defense

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more