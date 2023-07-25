ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Japan to encourage 200 high-tech startups to join defense sector

Ministries to consult with companies on drones, cyberdefense and other topics

A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force UH-2 helicopter on display in March. The Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency will hold an exhibition in Osaka in October that will feature up to 40 startups. (Photo by Ryo Nemoto)
YUSUKE TAKEUCHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government has unofficially selected about 200 startups to enter the defense industry in a bid to take advantage of their advanced technology. It will explain its plans for the introduction of defense equipment and giving financial support and will listen to the requests of each company while encouraging new entrants.

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry met with the startups in June in Tokyo and plan to hold further meetings that startups will join.

