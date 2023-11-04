Japan to give Philippines coastal radars, deepening security ties

MANILA -- Japan agreed on Friday to give the Philippines coastal radar systems worth 600 million yen ($4 million) as the countries deepen cooperation with an eye on Asia-Pacific security challenges.

The agreement was struck at a 90-minute meeting in Manila between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Kishida is seeking stronger ties with the Philippines, which is involved in maritime disputes with China in the South China Sea, to increase deterrence in the region.