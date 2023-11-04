ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Japan to give Philippines coastal radars, deepening security ties

Kishida, Marcos agree to start talks on new defense pact to boost deterrence

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. take part in a welcome ceremony at Malacanang Palace in Manila.    © Reuters
KANA BABA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

MANILA -- Japan agreed on Friday to give the Philippines coastal radar systems worth 600 million yen ($4 million) as the countries deepen cooperation with an eye on Asia-Pacific security challenges.

The agreement was struck at a 90-minute meeting in Manila between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Kishida is seeking stronger ties with the Philippines, which is involved in maritime disputes with China in the South China Sea, to increase deterrence in the region.

