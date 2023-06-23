ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Japan to require government contractors meet U.S. cybersecurity rules

More than 1,000 companies will be required to step up data protection

The amount of information vulnerable to cyberattacks will increase as governments digitize operations. (Photo acquired by Nikkei)
RIEKO MIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan will require government contractors to meet U.S. cybersecurity guidelines to protect sensitive information, Nikkei has learned, a move that will affect more than 1,000 companies including think tanks and telecommunications carriers.

The government's cybersecurity strategy office will revise information security standards for central ministries and independent administrative agencies to strengthen countermeasures required of external contractors. The standards will take effect during the current fiscal year ending in March 2024.

Read Next

Latest On Defense

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close