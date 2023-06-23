Japan to require government contractors meet U.S. cybersecurity rules

TOKYO -- Japan will require government contractors to meet U.S. cybersecurity guidelines to protect sensitive information, Nikkei has learned, a move that will affect more than 1,000 companies including think tanks and telecommunications carriers.

The government's cybersecurity strategy office will revise information security standards for central ministries and independent administrative agencies to strengthen countermeasures required of external contractors. The standards will take effect during the current fiscal year ending in March 2024.