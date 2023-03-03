ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Japan to unify Self-Defense Forces data into central cloud

But 2027 transition timeline seen as slow, given risk of Taiwan contingency

Japan's Air, Ground and Maritime Self-Defense Forces manage their data separately, hindering joint operations. (Photo by Shogo Kodama)
RIEKO MIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan intends to integrate information systems from the three branches of the Self-Defense Forces into a single centralized cloud as part of a broader effort to help them work together more effectively.

The new cloud will bring together information ranging from equipment inventories to operational plans, which authorized Defense Ministry personnel and SDF officers will be able to access when necessary. It will run on a closed network -- separate from any outside networks, including the internet -- for greater security.

