NATO won't let 'foot off the gas' on Ukraine aid: U.S. ambassador

MUNICH -- U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said she does not see the alliance "letting our foot off the gas" on support for Ukraine, even as military aid depletes American and European ammunition stockpiles.

"We will look at a series of initiatives to try and address the shortfalls, both on the Ukrainian side and on the part of NATO allies," Smith told Nikkei on Wednesday in Brussels, where the alliance is headquartered. "We're going to give them everything they need, and we are just absolutely sure that they will ultimately prevail."