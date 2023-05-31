North Korea goes back to drawing board after failed rocket launch

SEOGWIPO, South Korea -- North Korea's failed attempt on Wednesday to put a satellite into orbit represents an embarrassing but minor blip in the country's long-term ambition to fashion itself as a technological and military power, analysts said.

Bruce Bennett, senior defense analyst at RAND Corp., said that the glitch that caused the crash was predictable, but would still spark hand-wringing in North Korea. "It's not a huge failure, but it clearly shows that [leader Kim Jong Un] is behind South Korea, and that's not something he likes," Bennett told Nikkei Asia.