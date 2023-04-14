ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

North Korea says it tested solid-fuel ICBM, warns of 'extreme' horror

New weapon to "radically promote" country's nuclear counterattack capability

The new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM is test-launched at an undisclosed location in this still image of a photo used in a video released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 14. (KCNA via Reuters)
| North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) -- North Korea said on Friday it had tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-18, to "radically promote" the country's nuclear counterattack capability, state media reported.

Leader Kim Jong Un guided the test, and warned it would make enemies "experience a clearer security crisis, and constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror into them by taking fatal and offensive counter-actions until they abandon their senseless thinking and reckless acts".

