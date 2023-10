MANILA -- The Philippines and the U.S. kicked off a two-week joint naval exercise on Monday, part of efforts to bolster international cooperation amid Beijing's increasingly assertive activity in the South China Sea.

Named "Samasama," which means "together" in Tagalog, the exercise aims primarily to strengthen the Philippines' naval capabilities. The drills will be conducted in and around the northern Philippine island of Luzon, and will last until Oct. 13.