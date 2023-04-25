ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Quad countries to bolster cyber defense with information-sharing

Australia, India, Japan and U.S. aim for agreement by May summit

Russia's combined use of cyberattacks and conventional weapons in its invasion of Ukraine has made stronger cyber defense an urgent priority in deterring both it and China.
RIEKO MIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The U.S., Australia, India and Japan have begun working on how to coordinate the sharing of information on cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure facilities. Data on attacks will be used to enable each country to quickly prepare defense measures.

The four members of the Quad framework aim to reach an agreement at their summit in Australia in late May. Russia's use of "hybrid warfare" -- the combined use of cyberattacks and conventional weapons -- in its invasion of Ukraine has made stronger cyber defense an urgent priority in deterring both it and China.

