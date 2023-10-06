ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Repairing U.S. ships in Japan 'very important': defense chief Kihara

Minister vows to explore use of private shipyards and hangers to cut backlogs

Shipyards of Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries seen at the Port of Kobe in western Japan. (Photo by Hiromasa Matsuura) 
KEN MORIYASU, Nikkei Asia diplomatic correspondent | Japan

WASHINGTON -- The proposed use of Japanese shipyards and hangars for maintaining American warships and planes will be considered thoroughly, Tokyo's Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Thursday.

"Conducting MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) on American destroyers and fighters inside Japan is very important in thinking about Japan-U.S. defense cooperation," Kihara said at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank based in Washington. He was asked about the logic of repairing American ships in Japan to eliminate the time spent returning them to the U.S.

