Serbia relies on China for weapons as tensions with Kosovo rise

HAMBURG, Germany -- Serbia's military is relying on Chinese arms suppliers as tensions ratchet up with its smaller neighbor Kosovo, seeking to fill the void left by Russian defense companies that are tooling up their own army against Ukraine.

Serbia's main Western arms suppliers -- France, Germany and the U.S. -- were surprised by an unprecedented military buildup along its border with Kosovo in late September. Serbia's move was triggered by an attack on the Kosovan police by local ethnic Serb armed groups.