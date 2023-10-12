ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Serbia relies on China for weapons as tensions with Kosovo rise

Belgrade military buildup spooks West while Chinese arms complicate NATO moves

Kosovo police officers patrol Banjska village after a nearby attack by local ethnic armed Serbs in late September.   © Reuters
JENS KASTNER, Contributing writer | China

HAMBURG, Germany -- Serbia's military is relying on Chinese arms suppliers as tensions ratchet up with its smaller neighbor Kosovo, seeking to fill the void left by Russian defense companies that are tooling up their own army against Ukraine.

Serbia's main Western arms suppliers -- France, Germany and the U.S. -- were surprised by an unprecedented military buildup along its border with Kosovo in late September. Serbia's move was triggered by an attack on the Kosovan police by local ethnic Serb armed groups.

Read Next

Latest On Defense

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more