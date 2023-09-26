ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

South Korea shows off military hardware in display of might

Swaggering parade of weaponry comes as Seoul rises as an arms exporter

Tanks drive along a street during a military parade in Seoul on Sept. 26. (Photo by Ahn Seong-bok) 
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea carried out a rare show of military might in the heart of its capital city Tuesday, highlighting the security-minded posture of the current administration and the country's growing status as an arms exporter.

A roughly two-kilometer stretch of road was sectioned off near the landmark Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul as the country marked its 75th annual Armed Forces Day. The parade -- the first in a decade -- featured hardware such as tanks and was punctuated by thousands of troops marching in lockstep and shouting military slogans.

