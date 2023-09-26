South Korea shows off military hardware in display of might

SEOUL -- South Korea carried out a rare show of military might in the heart of its capital city Tuesday, highlighting the security-minded posture of the current administration and the country's growing status as an arms exporter.

A roughly two-kilometer stretch of road was sectioned off near the landmark Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul as the country marked its 75th annual Armed Forces Day. The parade -- the first in a decade -- featured hardware such as tanks and was punctuated by thousands of troops marching in lockstep and shouting military slogans.