WASHINGTON -- Fresh off a landmark arms deal with Poland last year, Hanwha Aerospace, South Korea's largest arms manufacturer, is eager to expand its international business as it eyes the sector's biggest prize: supplying the U.S. military.

Hanwha is one of the South Korean companies making a concerted pitch to crack the American market at the three-day annual gathering of the Association of the United States Army, the largest land warfare exhibition in North America.