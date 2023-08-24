ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Taiwan allots record defense budget for 2024 to meet China threat

U.S. arms sales also contribute to 7th consecutive year of increases under Tsai

Taiwan has repeatedly conducted military exercises on remote islands in the Taiwan Strait, including the Penghu Islands. (Photo by Yu Nakamura)
YU NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan's cabinet on Thursday approved a record-high defense budget bill of 606.8 billion New Taiwan dollars ($19.1 billion) for 2024, marking the seventh consecutive year of increases amid China's growing threat over the Taiwan Strait and as the U.S. actively supplies arms.

The budget allotted by the Executive Yuan is up 4.6% from the previous year and is equivalent to about 2.5% of Taiwan's gross domestic product. The budget bill is expected to be formally passed by the end of the year after further debate in the legislature.

Read Next

Latest On Defense

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more