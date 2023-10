TAIPEI -- Taiwan is building up its drone industry, mobilizing the public and private sectors to strengthen its self-defense capabilities amid rising tensions with China, a global leader in the field.

Driving the industry's growth is Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, which plans to spend 50 billion New Taiwan dollars (around $1.5 billion) to acquire more than 3,000 civilian drones -- also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) -- for military use by 2028.