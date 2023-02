BANGKOK -- The U.S. and Thailand opened the annual Cobra Gold military exercise in full scale on Tuesday, with the largest U.S. contingent in a decade training with forces from 30 countries to enhance regional interoperability.

This year's Cobra Gold will be the first to train personnel on space disasters that could compromise satellite communication systems. More than 6,000 U.S. personnel will participate, including 3,800 land personnel, and Thailand will have 3,000 troops in attendance.