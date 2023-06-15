Thailand weighs accepting Chinese engine in submarine deal

BANGKOK -- Thailand is considering a Chinese engine for a submarine it plans to purchase from China now that Germany has refused to supply an engine.

Thailand agreed in 2017 to purchase a submarine from China for $369 million, a deal that symbolized Thailand's deepening ties with China as a supplier of military assets. At the time, the then junta, headed by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, was taking steps toward balancing its strategic ties with China, having received a cold shoulder from the U.S. following Prayuth's coup in 2014.