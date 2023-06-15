ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

Thailand weighs accepting Chinese engine in submarine deal

Beijing pressures Royal Thai Navy to take 'notoriously loud' powertrain

A Chinese submarine takes part in a naval parade in 2019. China is expanding its presence along Asia’s military equipment supply chain.   © Reuters
MARWAAN MACAN-MARKAR, Asia regional correspondent | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand is considering a Chinese engine for a submarine it plans to purchase from China now that Germany has refused to supply an engine.

Thailand agreed in 2017 to purchase a submarine from China for $369 million, a deal that symbolized Thailand's deepening ties with China as a supplier of military assets. At the time, the then junta, headed by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, was taking steps toward balancing its strategic ties with China, having received a cold shoulder from the U.S. following Prayuth's coup in 2014.

Read Next

Latest On Defense

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close