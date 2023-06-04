Ties with Japan are not all about islands: China's defense minister

SINGAPORE -- Japanese and Chinese defense ministers met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore on Saturday, where both sides aligned on the importance of maintaining "frank discussions" despite regional challenges in the East and South China seas between the two countries.

During the 40-minute meeting, which was the first between Japan's Yasukazu Hamada and Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu, both ministers agreed "to continue to promote dialogue and exchanges" between defense and military officials, according to a readout by the Japanese Defense Ministry.