WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Army is seeking to deepen defense cooperation with Japan as it undertakes once-in-a-generation reforms that shift focus from counterterrorism in the Middle East to the threat posed by China.

"It's very important to us to have a great, strong relationship [with Japan], and I know it will get even stronger," Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George said in a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara in Tokyo on Friday local time.