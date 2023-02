TOKYO -- The U.S. Navy's guided missile destroyer USS Barry departed from Yokosuka, Japan last Friday, ending a forward deployment of six years. Its replacement, the newer USS Shoup, arrived at the base in December.

The six-year service is significantly shorter than previous Yokosuka-based destroyers. In 2021, the USS Curtis Wilbur and the USS John S. McCain left Japan after 25 years and 24 years, respectively. Other recent destroyers were stationed between 11 to 15 years.