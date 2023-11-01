U.S. Space Force chief urges universal rules to keep China in check

WASHINGTON -- When a Chinese fighter plane came within 10 feet of a U.S. B-52 bomber over the South China Sea last week, the U.S. military swiftly condemned the "unsafe and unprofessional" intercept. But when it comes to China's space operation, Washington first wants to see universal safety rules put in place.

Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force, told Nikkei in a recent interview that China has recognized the American military's heavy reliance on space capabilities for intelligence gathering, early warnings and communications. And Beijing has made substantial investments to neutralize the U.S. space advantage.