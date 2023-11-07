ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Defense

U.S. proposes defense talks with China next week, official says

Pentagon sees Asian allies hoping for more Washington-Beijing dialogue

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III takes part in a news conference during a NATO Defense Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Oct. 11.   © Reuters
RYO NAKAMURA, Nikkei staff writer | China

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is seeking a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of a security forum in Indonesia next week, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday, as the two countries attempt to thaw their tense relations.

The Pentagon has requested a meeting with a Chinese defense minister in Jakarta, the official told a small group of reporters. Austin is scheduled to attend the ASEAN Defense Ministers Plus conference on Nov. 16. China is expected to send a delegation to the forum.

