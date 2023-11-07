U.S. proposes defense talks with China next week, official says

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is seeking a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of a security forum in Indonesia next week, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday, as the two countries attempt to thaw their tense relations.

The Pentagon has requested a meeting with a Chinese defense minister in Jakarta, the official told a small group of reporters. Austin is scheduled to attend the ASEAN Defense Ministers Plus conference on Nov. 16. China is expected to send a delegation to the forum.