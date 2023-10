CHEONGJU, South Korea -- The U.S. has sent a nuclear-capable B-52 strategic bomber to South Korea for the first time, displaying its advanced military capabilities in an effort to enhance deterrence against North Korea's nuclear development.

Members of the press on Thursday were granted a rare look at the subsonic long-range bomber, which touched down at a base in Cheongju on Tuesday. At almost 50-meters long, the bomber is roughly the size of a large jetliner.