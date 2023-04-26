U.S. to send nuclear ballistic sub to South Korea in show of force

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will agree at their meeting in Washington on Wednesday on the U.S. dispatch of a nuclear ballistic missle submarine to the Asian country. The deal aims to reinforce the effectiveness of extended deterrence by the U.S. in a visible form.

Yoon is the first South Korean president received by the U.S. as a state guest in 12 years. A banquet will be held for Yoon on Wednesday following the summit meeting. On Thursday, he will address a joint session of Congress and affirm the strength of the bilateral alliance.