WASHINGTON/NEW YORK -- The U.S. and Palau are discussing the permanent deployment of advanced missile defense systems in the Pacific island nation, Palau President Surangel Whipps told Nikkei, part of Washington's efforts to check China's influence in the region.

The revelation of talks over missile defense systems comes as U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to host a second summit with Pacific island leaders at the White House on Monday.