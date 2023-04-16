Delhi's poor brace for impact of G-20 makeover

NEW DELHI -- India and its capital are determined to look their best as they host the Group of 20 this year. But an elaborate "beautification drive" in Delhi has raised discomfiting questions about the future of the poor who eke out an existence on the city's streets.

Rajini, a 40-year-old woman who spends her days asking for spare change on the stairs of Bhairon Temple, came to the capital about two decades ago. She sleeps in a slum near Pragati Maidan, where the main G-20 leaders summit will be held in September. But she fears she will have to return to her village if the cluster of makeshift dwellings is demolished. "I pray and hope that it should not happen," she said.