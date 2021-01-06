Dozens of Hong Kong democracy figures arrested over security law

HONG KONG -- Fifty-three Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians, activists and supporters were arrested on Wednesday morning in the first mass arrests since the city's national security law was enacted last June, signaling authorities' increasing clampdown on dissent in the city.

Those detained include former prominent lawmakers from the city's opposition parties such as Wu Chi-wai, James To, Lam Cheuk-ting and Alvin Yeung as well as others who were involved in an unofficial primary vote in July 2020 to choose opposition legislative candidates.

The Legislative Council election was to take place last September but was postponed a year amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

In November, all remaining pan-democratic lawmakers collectively resigned to protest an intervention by Beijing to unseat four of their colleagues. This left the former British colony without an opposition in the Legislative Council for the remainder of its extended term.

In Facebook posts on Wednesday morning, the arrested politicians said they had been told they had allegedly breached the national security law and attempted to "subvert state power." Benny Tai, a legal scholar who organized the primary vote, was also detained by national security officers, local media reported.

Then-legislators, from left, Wu Chi-wai, Alvin Yeung and Lam Cheuk-ting on Nov. 9, 2020. © Reuters

Those arrested included John Clancey, an American lawyer and the treasurer of advocacy group Power for Democracy, one of the organizers of the primary. His law firm was also searched.

The home of activist Joshua Wong, who took part in the primary, was raided by police as well. Wong currently is serving a 13-month prison term for his role in a 2019 protest, but the security law charges could result in a much heavier sentence.

Meanwhile, the newsrooms of media outlets Apple Daily, Hong Kong In-Media and Stand News were visited by police officers holding search warrants demanding documents relating to primary candidates. Reporters Without Borders condemned the police action, calling it "an apparent intimidation attempt."

Pollster Robert Chung Kim-wah of the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, which helped carry out the primary, was asked by police to assist in the investigation, Chung told Commercial Radio on Wednesday, adding that all personal information of voters had been destroyed.

Last year, more than 600,000 voters participated in the primary organized by the pro-democracy camp shortly after the national security law took effect. The opposition aimed to win a majority of seats in the Legislative Council for the first time.

Before the primary, local authorities warned that those involved in the poll should "be wary and avoid carelessly violating the law."

A number of primary candidates have gone into exile in light of the security law, including former lawmakers Ted Hui and Nathan Law. Both men currently are in the U.K., where Law is seeking asylum.

Following the mass arrests, Law called for the European Parliament to halt the recent EU-China investment deal as well as sanction China and Hong Kong officials responsible for the crackdown in the city.

The sweeping national security law provides criminal penalties for secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces. Suspects can be extradited for trial in mainland China and face life imprisonment.

Before Wednesday, only 40 arrests had been made under the law and only four people had been formally charged, including Jimmy Lai, founder of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.

Human Rights Watch said Wednesday's mass arrests are "removing the remaining veneer of democracy in the city."

"Beijing once again has failed to learn from its mistakes in Hong Kong: that repression generates resistance, and that millions of Hong Kong people will persist in their struggle for their right to vote and run for office in a democratically elected government," said Maya Wang, the group's senior researcher, in a statement.

Antony Blinken, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, wrote in a tweet that, "The sweeping arrests of pro-democracy demonstrators are an assault on those bravely advocating for universal rights."

"The Biden-Harris administration will stand with the people of Hong Kong and against Beijing's crackdown on democracy," he said.

Additional reporting by Dean Napolitano.