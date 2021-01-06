ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Politics

Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians arrested

Primary candidates for legislative elections accused of violating security law

Pro-democracy politicians, from left, Wu Chi-wai, Alvin Yeung and Lam Cheuk-ting in Hong Kong on Nov. 9, 2020. They were among dozens arrested on Wednesday.   © Reuters
MICHELLE CHAN, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- More than 50 Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians were arrested on Wednesday morning in the biggest operation by far since the national security law was enacted last June, signaling authorities' increasing clampdown on dissent in the city.

Those arrested include former prominent lawmakers from the city's opposition parties -- Wu Chi-wai, James To, Lam Cheuk-ting and Alvin Yeung -- as well as those who participated in an unofficial primary election in July 2020 to choose opposition candidates for the Legislative Council election.

The legislative polls were to take place in September last year but were postponed for a year by the government, citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

In November, all pan-democratic lawmakers collectively resigned to protest against Beijing's decision to unseat four opposition legislators, leaving the former British colony without an opposition in the Legislative Council for the remainder of its extended term, not unlike the rubber-stamp parliament in mainland China.

In Facebook posts on Wednesday morning, the opposition politicians said they had allegedly breached the national security law and attempted to "subvert state power." Benny Tai, a legal scholar who organized the primary vote, was also detained by national security officers, local media reported.

Last year, more than 600,000 voters participated in the primary organized by the pro-democracy camp shortly after the national security law took effect. The opposition had been aiming to win a majority of seats in the Legislative Council for the first time.

Before the primary vote, local authorities warned that those involved in the poll should "be wary and avoid carelessly violating the law."

The sweeping national security law provides criminal penalties for secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces. Violators could be extradited to mainland China and face life imprisonment.

Before Wednesday, only 40 arrests were made under the law. Four are facing trial in the territory, including publisher Jimmy Lai who founded the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily.

