Duterte signs controversial Philippine anti-terror bill into law

MANILA -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday signed into law a controversial anti-terrorism law, in spite of mounting calls from local business and civil society groups to scrap the legislation.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte and his legal team had weighed up the concerns from different groups before the bill was signed.

The Philippine Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which amends the 2007 Human Security Act, expands the definition of terrorism. It also permits the surveillance, warrantless arrest and detention of suspects for up to 24 days, and removes compensation for the suspect in the event of acquittal, according to the draft law.

Ahead of the signing, local business groups, civil society organizations and representatives from academia and the Church, called on the president to veto the bill. In a joint statement, they said "more thorough discussion is needed to get broad support for a law as important as this, and to strengthen the unity the country needs to fight the bigger health and economic crisis we are all facing."

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on June 30 urged Duterte to refrain from signing the law. "The law could have a further chilling effect on human rights and humanitarian work, hindering support to vulnerable and marginalized communities," Bachelet said.

Bachelet said her office could help draft legislation "that can effectively prevent and counter violent extremism -- but which contains some safeguards to prevent its misuse against people engaged in peaceful criticism and advocacy".

The Philippines has battled decades-long communist and Islamic insurgencies, and supporters of the bill said the legislation would help end those problems.

"Terrorism, as we have often said, strikes anytime and anywhere. It is a crime against the people and humanity. Thus, the fight against terrorism requires a comprehensive approach to contain the terrorist threat," Roque said on Friday.