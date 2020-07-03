ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Politics

Kyrgyzstan internet law raises fears for free speech in COVID fog

Japan's ruling party urges government to cancel Xi's visit

Myanmar's Suu Kyi faces hard race in countryside as elections loom

Myanmar sets general elections for Nov. 8

Politics

Duterte signs controversial Philippine anti-terror bill into law

Move strengthens fight against insurgencies but comes amid widespread opposition

Hundreds of Filipinos march to call on legislators to scrap the proposed anti-terror bill that has drawn concern from human rights activists who fear it could be used to suppress free speech and harass those who challenge President Rodrigo Duterte, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, June 4,   © Reuters
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday signed into law a controversial anti-terrorism law, in spite of mounting calls from local business and civil society groups to scrap the legislation.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte and his legal team had weighed up the concerns from different groups before the bill was signed.

The Philippine Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which amends the 2007 Human Security Act, expands the definition of terrorism. It also permits the surveillance, warrantless arrest and detention of suspects for up to 24 days, and removes compensation for the suspect in the event of acquittal, according to the draft law.

Ahead of the signing, local business groups, civil society organizations and representatives from academia and the Church, called on the president to veto the bill. In a joint statement, they said "more thorough discussion is needed to get broad support for a law as important as this, and to strengthen the unity the country needs to fight the bigger health and economic crisis we are all facing."

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on June 30 urged Duterte to refrain from signing the law. "The law could have a further chilling effect on human rights and humanitarian work, hindering support to vulnerable and marginalized communities," Bachelet said.

Bachelet said her office could help draft legislation "that can effectively prevent and counter violent extremism -- but which contains some safeguards to prevent its misuse against people engaged in peaceful criticism and advocacy".

The Philippines has battled decades-long communist and Islamic insurgencies, and supporters of the bill said the legislation would help end those problems.

"Terrorism, as we have often said, strikes anytime and anywhere. It is a crime against the people and humanity. Thus, the fight against terrorism requires a comprehensive approach to contain the terrorist threat," Roque said on Friday.

Read Next

Latest On Politics

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close