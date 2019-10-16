Dwindling base forced South Korea's Moon to drop justice minister

SEOUL -- The resignation Monday of scandal-battered South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk comes amid public anger spreading to the ruling party's liberal voter base, which left President Moon Jae-in without the political leverage to continue protecting one of his top allies.

Cho informed Moon of his intent to resign on Sunday, citing "family issues" that had become a burden on the administration -- a reference to corruption allegations involving members of his family.

This was just a day before Cho announced a package of proposals to reform the country's powerful prosecutors' office, including shrinking special investigative units specializing in high-profile corruption cases.

The emerging scandals, including allegations that Cho's wife forged documentation to help their daughter enter medical school, did not stop Moon from pushing ahead with Cho's appointment last month. But mounting public criticism, with a general election just months away, ultimately made it impossible to keep him on despite progressives' support for the reform drive he was meant to spearhead.

The administration was rattled by polling showing a sharp downturn in its popularity. An unpublished survey by a progressive newspaper publisher put Moon's approval rating, which had been hovering in the 40s since December, at just 32% -- a sign that the president's formerly ironclad support on the left was starting to break down.

Internal polling by Moon's Democratic Party of Korea has reportedly shown a grim outlook for next year's election. The ruling party was poised to lose legislative seats in the Seoul metropolitan area; the Jeolla region, a traditional progressive stronghold; and Moon's home constituency of Busan.

This was backed up by a survey released Monday by Realmeter that showed support for the conservative Liberty Korea Party pulling within a percentage point of the Democratic Party, at 34.4% to 35.3%.

In a bid to keep core supporters on board, Moon had framed the Cho situation as a battle between prosecutors and the reformist justice minister. The president stressed Monday that prosecutorial reform remains among the top policy goals of his government and reiterated his determination to see it through.

Voters have some hope that the administration can rein in the prosecutors' office. But the success of its reform initiative depends on whether Moon can quickly appoint a trustworthy, effective replacement for Cho. And the ruling party's electoral prospects will rest in part on its ability to find a new progressive standard-bearer to take the place of a figure once seen as a leading candidate to succeed Moon.