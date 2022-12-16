FBI arrests Chinese student for harassing pro-democracy classmate

NEW YORK -- The FBI has arrested a Chinese student in Boston for allegedly stalking, harassing and threatening a fellow Chinese classmate who put up posters in support of pro-democracy protesters in China.

Wu Xiaolei, 25, a Chinese citizen and a student of the Berklee College of Music, has been charged with one count of stalking and made an initial appearance in court on Wednesday. Wu allegedly sent a series of messages via WeChat, email and Instagram to the classmate who posted fliers on campus that read "Stand with Chinese People" and "We Want Freedom."