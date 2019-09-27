Facing a crisis, Jokowi looks to backtrack on contentious laws

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is set to come face to face with leaders of the biggest wave of student demonstrations in two decades, as he seeks to avert a full-blown political crisis over unpopular legislation.

The president on Thursday said he will meet with members of the student executive body from the various universities participating in demonstrations nationwide.

He also said his government will study issuing a perppu -- a government regulation in lieu of a legislative act -- possibly to override the changes made to the law governing the anti-corruption agency known as the KPK.

"Lots of inputs have been given to us. The main input is to issue a perppu," the president said. "Of course we will study this immediately" and decide "as soon as possible" whether to issue the order.

The announcement came after days of protests, some violent, by university and high school students in Jakarta and regional cities this week, calling for the scrapping of controversial bills and laws. They mark a setback for a president who won reelection earlier this year and recently announced a bold plan to relocate the archipelago nation's capital.

The protesters' targets include the proposed new criminal code -- which would criminalize insulting the president and government in public and outlaw extramarital and gay sex, among other acts -- and the enacted revisions to the KPK law, which critics say weaken the watchdog.

Hashtags like #ReformasiDikorupsi ("reform corrupted") have been trending on Twitter, with many people openly expressing their dissatisfaction with Widodo, who had been seen as a promising reformist when first elected in 2014.

Graffiti on a wall in Jakarta reads "Jokowi Fasist" (Fascist). A video circulating on the internet shows protesters occupying the West Sumatra regional parliament building and removing Widodo's photo. A cartoon seemingly depicting Widodo shooting water cannons at protesters, not at the raging Indonesian forests, was also gaining popularity on Twitter.

Indonesia has seen what appear to be the largest student demonstrations since 1998, when the protest led to the fall of the authoritarian Suharto regime.

Jakarta was mostly free of demonstrations on Thursday, but tensions remained high in other cities such as Surabaya. The National Police on Friday confirmed the death of a protester in Kendari, in southwest Sulawesi, during a protest on Thursday -- the first confirmed loss of life.

National police chief Tito Karnavian on Thursday accused some people of "taking advantage of this momentum for their own agenda," which was to "bring down a constitutionally legitimate government." He added that these elements aim to thwart Widodo's inauguration, set for Oct. 20, and said that 200 demonstrators have taken into custody so far.

An intervention by Widodo led to the postponement of the voting on the new criminal code, with the president saying it needs further deliberation by the new parliament members. But many were dismayed by the open support the president and his confidants showed toward the controversial KPK law revision, which was passed by the House of Representatives earlier this month.

"KPK can hamper investment efforts. This is not understood by the public," Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said on Monday. He did not elaborate on this claim, which was immediately rejected by the KPK.

"If [Widodo is] all economy and investment first, he should know that the precondition should be national stability and trust from the public," said Yunarto Wijaya, executive director of local pollster Charta Politika. "Jokowi is apparently putting the issues of human rights... and corruption eradication as a secondary priority. These issues are prominent in the public, and distrust is rising."

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is facing pressure over a proposed new criminal code -- which would outlaw extramarital and gay sex -- and enacted revisions to a law that critics say weaken the country's anti-graft watchdog. © AP

Both the criminal code and KPK law amendments gained traction after the general election in April, with lawmakers keen to push them through before their term expires at the end of this month.

"Politicians have wanted to revise the KPK law for years because, of course, most of the victims are politicians," said Kuskridho Ambardi, political communication lecturer at Gadjah Mada University. "They are divided in many other bills, but are solid on the KPK law."

Ambardi suggested the changes to the anti-graft body law may have been played as a bargaining chip by Widodo's government to smooth the path for other legislation.

"I suspect that in the elite level there is some kind of unwritten rule where incentives need to be given," Ambardi said. "The KPK law is one such incentive."

Widodo has also been suspected of wanting to create a new political dynasty and, as such, is catering to pressure from his party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle -- headed by Megawati Sukarnoputri, former president and daughter of country's founding father Sukarno -- over the KPK revisions.

His eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming, recently joined the party, with reports that he is set to run in the upcoming mayoral election in Solo, Widodo's hometown. The president's son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, also has expressed interest in running for mayor of Medan, and is rumored to be joining the Nasdem Party, a member of the ruling coalition.

Political analysts have downplayed the political dynasty speculation.

University students take part in a protest on Tuesday outside the governor's office in Padang, West Sumatra province, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. © Reuters

The political turmoil led to the Jakarta composite index falling as much as 2.3% on Wednesday compared to last Friday's close, but it rebounded sharply on Thursday, almost regaining all the week's loss.

While months of demonstrations in Hong Kong demonstrations have led the Asian Development Bank to lower the growth prospects for the territory, Bank Central Asia chief economist David Sumual believes Indonesia will not suffer the same fate.

"Unlike Hong Kong's political unrest... it is unlikely that the protests in Indonesia will prolong since the government has actually retracted the legislation process of the criminal law and others," he said, adding that the turmoil could "even strengthen Jokowi's position against the parliament regarding structural reforms since the parliament cannot push their own agenda without public scrutiny."

"The recent events showed that students and the public will guard the legislation process thoroughly," he said.

Nikkei staff writers Ismi Damayanti and Erwida Maulia contributed to this report.