Fiji's army deployed after uncertain election in coup-prone nation

AUCKLAND -- Fiji began the week celebrating the possibility of a new democratic government after 16 years under Prime Minister Voreqe "Frank" Bainimarama. But the mood has since turned fearful as the army joined police, at the old leadership's urging, to contend with claimed racial unrest.

On Thursday afternoon, Police Commissioner Brig. Gen. Sitiveni Qiliho announced "a decision has been reached to call in the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) to assist Police with the maintenance of security and stability that we have enjoyed."