Fishy politics mar Jokowi's push to make Indonesia a marine power

JAKARTA -- Indonesia catches more fish than any country except China -- but lags in 12th place globally in exports of marine products.

So when President Joko Widodo -- popularly known as Jokowi -- first took office, it seemed natural to have a grand vision of turning Indonesia into a fisheries powerhouse. He talked up the need to "restore Indonesia as a maritime country" and issued a presidential decree calling for government ministries to cooperate in the development of the fisheries sector.

But six years on and currently into his second term, the industry remains largely underdeveloped. It has now been further rocked by the arrest of its chief steward, Maritime and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo, on corruption charges -- the first member of Widodo's second-term cabinet to be held over graft allegations. He is accused of malfeasance over issuance of export permits for lobster larvae -- charges that he has reportedly accepted.

Further, policies such as a ban on mesh nets have angered fishermen and fisheries organizations. The administration's ambiguous position was also laid bare in politicking ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

At the center of the controversies was Susi Pudjiastuti, the fisheries minister during Widodo's first term. Her status as an outsider -- she was a successful businesswoman and the country's first cabinet minister not to have finished high school -- and her outspokenness endeared her to the public. But her policies were not universally popular.

The most contentious move was a ban on the use of trawl and seine nets. Known locally as cantrang, the use of the fine mesh nets has been shown by environmental groups to damage coral reefs and the seabed ecosystem. They also catch unnecessary fish, damaging the long-term sustainability of marine resources in a country where overfishing was already a concern.

While environmentalists lauded the move, the vice chairman of the fisheries division at Indonesia's chamber of commerce said the ban would threaten the livelihoods of one million fishermen and five million more people employed in the broader industry. Newspapers reported that processing plants were forced to stop operations due to the lack of fish.

One of Pudjiastuti's biggest critics was the Islam-based National Awakening Party, which is part of the ruling coalition. With strongholds in provinces with large numbers of fishermen, the party actively opposed the ban. Widodo, perhaps wary of the votes at stake, delayed the implementation several times.

The minister's move to stamp out illegal fishing by foreign vessels, which a government task force estimated costs the country $20 billion per year, was also criticized within the government. Then Vice President Jusuf Kalla and Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan called on Pudjiastuti to stop blowing up seized vessels for fear of damaging relations with foreign countries.

"Those foreign vessels are already [seized and] owned by Indonesia. Why must they be sunk?" Pandjaitan said in January 2018, suggesting they should instead be given to local fishermen.

Widodo replaced Pudjiastuti with the now arrested Prabowo when he announced his second-term cabinet in October last year. The appointment was seen by some observers as a political ploy because Prabowo comes from the Gerindra Party led by Prabowo Subianto, the opposition candidate in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections. The two men are close but not related.

Prabowo's year in office was characterized by attempts to reverse many of the regulations his predecessor put in place. Upon inauguration, he said he would consider whether to continue sinking illegal foreign fishing vessels and vowed to revoke the ban on trawl and seine nets, arguing that would provide employment to fishermen working overseas for foreign companies.

The Indonesian government is evaluating a controversial policy that allows the export of lobster larvae. © EPA/Jiji

But a twist of fate, his downfall stemmed from a move to reverse one of those policies.

Pudjiastuti banned the export of lobster and crab larvae in 2016, only permitting overseas shipments of adult lobsters. The former minister believed the ban would lead to improved sustainability, while exporting adult crustaceans would give fishermen more income.

"There are people whose lives depend on finding lobster seeds. They sell them, they get money, they can live. If suddenly we ban the lobster seed trade, what will [they] do?" said Prabowo in December last year. "Thousands of people depend on this for their lives. We must find solutions [for them] first."

He revoked the ban in May this year and was arrested six month later by the country's Corruption Eradication Commission on bribery charges related to the issuance of permits.

"The arrest has created a crisis of confidence for investors [in the fisheries sector]," said Suhana, fisheries observer at the Bogor Agricultural University. Corruption involving high-ranking officials "creates more uncertainty about where the fishing industry is headed."

"It is best if the [post of] fisheries minister is occupied by professionals, free from group interests," said Suhana, who uses one name. "Prabowo's case seems to be for his own personal good and we don't know whether the [Gerindra] party is involved or not. But then, at least his replacement must be more capable."

The position is temporarily held by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut. Sandiaga Uno, who ran as Subianto's vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election and Fadli Zon, a prominent member of Gerindra Party, are among rumored candidates to take over the portfolio.